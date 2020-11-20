NY-based company pulls out of Lebanon bank’s forensic audit

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s outgoing finance minister says a New-York-based company contracted by the government to conduct a forensic audit of the country’s central bank has decided to pull out of the deal because it wasn’t able to acquire needed information and documents. The decision by Alvarez & Marsal comes at a time when Lebanon is in a political deadlock and sinking deeper in its worst economic and financial crisis in decades. Friday’s announcement followed local media reports saying that Lebanon’s central bank refused to provide Alvarez & Marsal with the needed documents using the country’s decades-old banking secrecy laws as a pretext.