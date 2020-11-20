Illinois teen charged in protest slayings posts $2M bail

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An Illinois 17-year-old charged with killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin has posted bail and been released from custody. Kyle Rittenhouse posted a $2 million cash bond in Kenosha on Friday. Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during an Aug. 25 protest against police racism and brutality in Kenosha. Rittenhouse’s attorneys insist he was acting in self-defense. Some conservatives have portrayed Rittenhouse as a patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms to protect property. A legal defense fund for him has attracted millions of dollars in donations.