Egypt crackdown on leading rights group sparks condemnations

CAIRO (AP) — The recent crackdown by Egyptian authorities on a leading human rights organization has provoked a storm of condemnation of the country’s rights record by the U.N., international advocacy groups as western politicians. Earlier this week, security forces arrested three senior staff members of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, including its executive director. The State Security Prosecutors leveled terror-related charges against them and ordered their pre-trail detention for 15 days. The 18-year-old EIPR stands as the most prominent rights group, still operating in Egypt. the U.N. Human Rights Office Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani denounced the arrests as a very worrying development.