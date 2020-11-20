Death on eve of Brazil’s Black Consciousness Day sparks fury

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Black man died after being beaten by supermarket security guards in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on the eve of Friday’s Black Consciousness Day observations. The incident has sparked outrage as videos of the incident circulated on social media. A short video clip shows a guard restraining João Alberto Silveira Freitas just outside the doors of a Carrefour supermarket while the other pummels him with repeated blows to the face. A store employee stood to the side filming. Carrefour released a statement lamenting Freitas’ death and said it will act “to hold the people responsible for this criminal act.”