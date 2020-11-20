Skip to Content

Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president

6:08 pm AP - National News
Joe Biden, former US Vice President and 2020 Presidential candidate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 Friday, and he’ll soon take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment and a reckoning on racial injustice. As Biden wrestles with those issues, he will be attempting to accomplish another feat: demonstrating to Americans that age is but a number. Biden will enter office as the oldest president in the nation’s history, displacing Ronald Reagan. Reagan left the White House in 1989 when he was 77 years, 349 days old.

