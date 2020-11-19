Xi: China will avoid decoupling amid tension with US, Europe

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Chinese resident Xi Jinping has spurned suggestions that his country might decouple or separate itself from the U.S. and other trading partners, amid tension with Washington and Europe over technology and security. Speaking by video at a dialogue with Asia-Pacific CEOs, Xi promised to open China’s market wider but announced no initiatives to respond to complaints the ruling Communist Party improperly subsidizes and shields technology and other industries from foreign competitors. Xi on Thursday rejected suggestions Beijing might respond to U.S. sanctions on its fledgling technology companies by trying to separate their industries from global trading partners. Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore leaders also called for deeper regional integration.