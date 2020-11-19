Rachel Maddow returns to air, describes partner’s virus bout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rachel Maddow has made an emotional return to her MSNBC show, saying her partner’s bout with COVID-19 was so serious they thought it might kill her. Maddow has been off the air for roughly two weeks since disclosing she had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Maddow didn’t disclose who it was at the time, but said Thursday evening it was her partner, Susan Mikula. Calling her partner the center of her life, Maddow urged viewers to take every precaution to keep from getting sick, and not host Thanksgiving gatherings with extended family or friends.