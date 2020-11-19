Japan records high of daily virus cases, amid worrying spike

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported a record number of daily coronavirus infections, amid a worrying spike in a country that has been spared the worst of the pandemic and hopes to host the Olympics next year. Compared to many other countries, Japan has done well combatting the virus, reporting just under 2,000 deaths in a nation of 126 million since the pandemic began. But Tokyo saw a record number of single-day cases twice this week, and the Health Ministry said Thursday that the national number hit a record, with 2,179 new cases. Those figures are still quite low compared to many places around the world experiencing dangerous surges. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the thorough use of masks, but he did not call for reissuing restrictions on travel or business.