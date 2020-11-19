Idaho is top pick for Energy Department nuclear test reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. government said Idaho is its preferred choice ahead of Tennessee for a test reacror to be built as part of an effort to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday in an email to The Associated Press that the site that includes Idaho National Laboratory will be listed as its preferred alternative in a draft environmental impact statement planned for release in December. It would be the first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades. Some scientists decry the plan, saying such “fast reactors” are less safe than current reactors.