Supreme Court clears path for 8th federal execution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is clearing the path for the federal government to carry out the execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive. The high court’s ruling late Thursday night overturned an earlier court order that had halted Orlando Hall’s execution. An appeal in the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia remains pending. Hall would be the eighth federal inmate put to death since the Trump administration resumed federal executions this year after a pause of nearly two decades. Hall’s attorneys have argued that racial bias played a role in his death sentence.