Brexit trade negotiations suspended because of COVID-19 case

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Brexit trade negotiations have been suspended at a crucial stage because an EU negotiator has tested positive for the coronavirus. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday that he and U.K. counterpart David Frost “decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period.” He says talks among lower-ranking officials level would continue in the meantime. Any long suspension of talks will make it even tougher for the negotiators to clinch a deal ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline. Barnier tested positive in March, and Frost self-isolated that same month after developing COVID-19 symptoms. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April and is currently back in quarantine.