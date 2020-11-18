Report finds Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghans

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A shocking military report into war crimes has found evidence that elite Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians. Defence Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell says the shameful record included alleged instances in which new patrol members would shoot a prisoner in order to achieve their first kill in a practice known as “blooding.” The chief was announcing the findings of a four-year investigation by Paul Brereton, a judge who interviewed more than 400 witnesses and reviewed thousands of pages of documents. Campbell said he unreservedly apologized to the Afghan people.