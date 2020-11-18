Japan’s daily virus cases surge past previous record high

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s number of reported coronavirus infections has hit a record high and the prime minister is urging maximum caution but has stopped short of calling for restrictions on travel or business. The Health Ministry on Thursday reported 2,179 new cases, the first time Japan has seen more than 2,000 new daily cases since the pandemic began. The previous high for new cases was 1,723 on Nov. 14. Compared to many other countries, Japan has done well with its efforts to combat the virus, reporting 122,966 infections, with 1,922 deaths, since the pandemic began. But it has seen an uptick in cases in recent days, with record highs both nationally and in Tokyo, the country’s largest city.