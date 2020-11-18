Iota’s devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua

MACIZO DE PEÑAS BLANCAS, Nicaragua (AP) — The devastation caused by Hurricane Iota is becoming clear as communications are restored after the second Category 4 hurricane in two weeks to blast Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast. The official death toll stands at six in Nicaragua, but that number is rising with victims swept away by swollen rivers or buried in landslides. Iota struck Monday evening as a Category 4 hurricane, hitting nearly the same location as Hurricane Eta two weeks earlier. By early Wednesday, Iota had dissipated over El Salvador. But the storm’s torrential rains remain a threat.