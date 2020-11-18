Global luxury sales forecast to plunge 23% due to pandemic

MILAN (AP) — A study shows that sales of luxury apparel, jewelry and beauty products are set to plunge by nearly a quarter this year as the pandemic wipes out more than six years of growth. The report published Wednesday by the Bain consultancy notes that the slide is narrower than the 35% collapse forecast in the spring. That is thanks largely to a market recovery in China, which is generating nearly one third of all sales. For 2020, the sector is expected to generate 217 billion euros in revenues, down 64 billion euros from 2019.