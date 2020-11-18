EXPLAINER: What’s with the confusion over masks?

A lot of the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus comes down to a seemingly simple concept: Wearing a mask. But it’s a thorny issue. There’s been a shift in guidance from health authorities on who should wear masks, whom they protect and when to wear them. This has led to some confusion and even suspicion. Over the months since the coronavirus appeared, though, authorities have gained a better understanding of how it spreads. They say masks are a useful tool for arresting that spread. Studies show they help in multiple ways, and it works best when everyone wears one.