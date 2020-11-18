Asia Today: S. Korea sees biggest jump in cases since August

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three months as it gets set to tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 313 new cases on Wednesday, raising the country’s total to 29,311, including 496 deaths. It’s the first time the country’s daily caseload exceeded 300 since late August. South Korea is struggling to contain a spike in new infections since it eased its stringent social distancing rules last month. The new cases are tied to hospitals, nursing homes, churches, schools, offices and family gatherings.