Amid pandemic, Belgrade street kids find comfort at refuge

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — For years, a small house tucked away in a Belgrade residential area has been an oasis of warmth and comfort for the Serbian capital’s most vulnerable inhabitants _ the street kids. The Roadhouse drop-in center has served the basic needs of hundreds of children who often have nowhere else to wash, warm up or properly eat. During the coronavirus pandemic the center’s role has become even more important, helping those pushed further to the margin in the crisis. Activists running the center say these past months Belgrade’s poorest have become even poorer, and more children in extreme poverty are visiting.