America’s bellwethers crumbled in aligning with Trump in ’20

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s Vigo County had been America’s most reliable presidential bellwether, voting in line with the rest of the nation since 1956. But that winning streak ended this year, as it did for nearly all the country’s bellwethers, most of them blue-collar, overwhelmingly white communities in the Rust Belt. Of the 19 counties that had a perfect presidential record between 1980 and 2016, all but one voted to reelect President Donald Trump this year, but he ended up losing to Democrat Joe Biden. Many in Terre Haute, Indiana, wonder whether it was a Trump-fueled fluke or whether the country has become so polarized these old political standard bearers have been rendered obsolete.