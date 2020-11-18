4 indicted in scheme to allegedly influence Speaker Madigan

CHICAGO (AP) — Four people, including an associate of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, have been charged with orchestrating a bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison. The alleged scheme had the utility providing do-nothing jobs to Madigan loyalists in exchange for the speaker’s help with legislation. Charged with bribery and conspiracy was Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore, lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker and former City Club of Chicago head Jay Doherty. McClain served with Madigan in the House in the 1970s and early 1980s before McClain become a lobbyist. Madigan hasn’t been charged and denies any wrongdoing.