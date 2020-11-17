Video shows unauthorized man with flamethrower atop NYC bus

NEW YORK (AP) — A rapper who says he was making a tribute to a New York City hip-hop group was recorded shooting a flamethrower from the top of an occupied city bus in an unsanctioned stunt. Bystander video taken earlier this month gained attention on social media on Tuesday after a police union tweeted it as an example of the city becoming less safe. The police department said it was investigating the Nov. 8 incident. The city’s transit agency said it was an unauthorized event performed by the rapper Dupree G.O.D, who said in an in Instagram post that he was shooting a video tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan.