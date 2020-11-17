Thai protesters push hard as lawmakers mull charter change

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s political battleground has shifted from the streets to the country’s Parliament, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the constitution, one of the core demands of the nation’s student-led pro-democracy movement. Chances that sparring would be limited to words inside the legislative chamber vanished Tuesday afternoon, however, as pro-democracy protesters at the site were pushed back by police water cannons. As the number of protesters increased to as many as 1,000 by nightfall, the battling between police and protesters seeking to enter the compound continued. Seven draft constitutional amendments are scheduled to be voted on in a two-day joint session of the House and Senate. Constitutional changes require a joint vote of those two bodies.