Wall Street taps the brakes following its record-setting run

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are falling in early trading on Tuesday, giving back a bit of the big gains made this month that vaulted them back to record heights. Treasury yields also sank after a report on U.S. retail sales was weaker than expected. It underscores how the pandemic is continuing to worsen and threatening to drag the economy lower, at least in the near term. Stocks that stormed higher this month on hopes that a vaccine may get the global economy back to normal next year receded amid the worries. The S&P 500 was down 0.9%, on pace for its first drop in three days.