Peruvians get 3rd president in a week amid cautious hopes

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvians are watching in hope now that the nation’s third president in a week has been sworn into office promising to restore trust in government after the worst constitutional crisis in two decades. Lawmakers applauded as Francisco Sagasti swore to defend the constitution and donned the red and white presidential sash Tuesday. In Lima, many were cautiously optimistic the elder statesman will steer the country back to stability. But Sagasti has a steep road ahead in healing Peruvians’ deep mistrust in government and working with Congress, which has pushed out two presidents in four years.