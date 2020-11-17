Peace was swift in Ethiopia under Abiy. War was, too.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Abiy Ahmed left Ethiopians breathless when he became the prime minister in 2018, introducing a wave of political reforms in the long-repressive country and announcing a shocking peace with enemy Eritrea. Not even two years after taking power, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Now — a year later — Abiy is waging war in the defiant Tigray region, accusing its forces of a deadly attack on a military base, and his shine is threatening to wear off as his country’s long-brewing troubles explode onto the world stage and he rejects international pressure for dialogue.