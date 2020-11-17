Palestinians restore Israel ties as annexation fears fade

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Authority will restore ties with Israel that it severed in May over Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, a move that will allow it to receive much-needed tax revenues that Israel collects on its behalf. The move to restore ties Tuesday likely reflects the Palestinians’ hope that President Donald Trump’s election defeat spells the end of his administration’s Mideast policies, which overwhelmingly favored Israel and weakened and isolated the Palestinian Authority. The Palestinians hope for a fresh start under President-elect Joe Biden, who has pledged to restore U.S. aid and push for a return to negotiations over a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict.