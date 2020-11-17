Millennial Money: Financial advice that rarely fits all

Black-and-white financial advice ignores the nuances of each person’s individual situation, and that can leave many feeling like they’re failing, or missing out on hot opportunities that aren’t actually appropriate for them. When it comes to personal finance, it helps to be realistic about how you want to manage your money, time and energy. It also helps to back away from all-or-nothing thinking and remove shame, guilt and needless intensity. Instead, focus on advice that comes with a dose of empathy and a desire to help you use your money in a way that works for you.