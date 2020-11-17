Leader of US Catholic bishops: Biden’s stances pose dilemma

Last week the head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops congratulated Joe Biden on his presidential election victory. Now Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez is sounding a different tone, saying some of Biden’s policy positions including support for abortion rights pose a “difficult and complex situation” for the church. At the same time, Gomez welcomes many of the president-elect’s stances, such as on immigration and racial justice. During an online national meeting of bishops Tuesday, Gomez said he is appointing a working group to examine the dilemma. Some conservative bishops were upset last week by Gomez’s congratulations to Biden, who will be the second Catholic president.