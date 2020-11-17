Give us a week: Businesses urge clarity on England lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Business leaders are urging the British government to give them as much notice as possible over what restrictions they will face when the lockdown in England expires early next month. The four-week lockdown is due to lapse on Dec. 2. Businesses that have been forced to shut are hoping they will be able to reopen to salvage something of the crucial holiday shopping season. The government has been reluctant to say what restrictions will be in place for any particular area when the lockdown ends. It argues it’s still too early to see how the lockdown has worked.