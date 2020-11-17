Australia, Japan to bolster defense ties amid China’s rise

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Australia and Japan have held in-person talks to bolster defense ties between the two U.S. allies to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region amid the transition in American leadership. The two countries are close to concluding a Reciprocal Access Agreement, a legal framework to allow their troops to visit each other’s countries to conduct training and joint operations. During Tuesday’s talks in Tokyo, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart, Yoshihide Suga, were expected to further discuss the deal. They were also expected to discuss the coronavirus and the economy, according to Japanese officials.