Bad cabling blamed for failed launch of European satellites

BERLIN (AP) — Arianespace says that wrong cabling was likely to blame for the failed launch of a rocket that was meant to lift two European satellites into orbit. The European Space Agency said the Vega carrier rocket deviated from its trajectory eight minutes after liftoff from Kourou, in French Guiana, late Monday. An initial investigation showed the first stages of the Vega launch vehicle had functioned as planned. When the final stage of the rocket _ known as AVUM _ ignited, the spacecraft tumbled off course, leading to a “loss of mission.” Arianespace’s chief technical officer on Tuesday blamed quality control and “a series of human errors,” for the problem.