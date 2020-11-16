Trump campaign drops key request in Pennsylvania lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is withdrawing a central request in its lawsuit seeking to stop the certification of the election results in Pennsylvania. Democrat Joe Biden captured the state to help win the White House. Ahead of a Tuesday hearing in the case, Trump’s campaign dropped its request that hundreds of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots be thrown out because its representatives couldn’t watch them being processed. The campaign is still insisting the ballots weren’t properly processed. The Trump campaign’s remaining claim in the lawsuit targets the practice of some counties giving voters an opportunity to fix mail-in ballots that were going to be disqualified for a technicality.