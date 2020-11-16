NATO, acting US Pentagon chief discuss Afghanistan

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has spoken to the new acting U.S. defense secretary about the alliance’s commitment to stay in Afghanistan as long as necessary, his spokeswoman said Monday. Friday’s talks came amid speculation that President Donald Trump might order a rapid withdrawal of U.S troops from Afghanistan. NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu says the alliance’s “position hasn’t changed” on its security role in the conflict-ravaged country. She says NATO allies “stand ready to further adjust our mission, in a coordinated manner and based on conditions on the ground.” Trump tweeted last month that “we should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas.”