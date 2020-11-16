Lawyer: Toronto van attack suspect didn’t know he was wrong

TORONTO (AP) — The lawyer for a man who has admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto says that the defendant has autism spectrum disorder and didn’t know what he was doing was wrong. Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23, 2018, attack that drew attention to an online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny. He pleaded not guilty last week. His lawyer argued Monday that his client is not criminally responsible. He says Minassian only understood wrongfulness on an intellectual level but not at a rational level.