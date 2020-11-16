Gulbinowicz, Polish cardinal accused of abuse, dies at 97

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Henryk Gulbinowicz, a prominent Polish cardinal, has died at the age of 97, days after the Vatican imposed sanctions on him over accusations he had sexually abused a seminarian and covered up abuse in another case. The Polish Bishops’ Conference said the retired archbishop of Wroclaw died on Monday morning, adding: “Lord, give him eternal rest.” Earlier this month, the Vatican’s embassy in Poland said Gulbinowicz was forbidden from using his bishop’s insignia and participating in any religious celebrations or public events. The once well-respected cardinal, who supported Poland’s pro-democracy Solidarity movement in the 1980s, was also denied the right to have a cathedral burial service or to be buried in a cathedral.