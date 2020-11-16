Greece: Bishop’s death revives debate on communion safety

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A senior clergyman in Greece’s Orthodox Church has been buried after dying of COVID-19, reviving a debate over the safety of receiving communion before the Christmas season. Metropolitan Bishop Ioannis of Lagadas, who was laid to rest Monday, was an outspoken advocate of maintaining communion ceremonies at which worshipers are given bread and wine with a shared spoon during the pandemic. The 62-year-old old argued that there was no risk of transmission. The town of Lagadas, outside Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki, is a northern region experiencing the highest rate of infection in the country. Churches across Greece are closed as part of a three-week national lockdown, but are due to reopen before the Christmas period.