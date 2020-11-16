Fire in Hong Kong apartment building kills 7, injures 11

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities say a fire at an apartment building in a crowded residential district has killed at least seven people and injured 11 others. The blaze occurred Sunday night in a usually bustling area in Kowloon packed with old apartment blocks, shops and businesses. Fire officials say it broke out in what appeared to be a restaurant in an apartment in a residential building. The Hong Kong government says four men and three women died. The fire is reportedly the deadliest since a 2011 blaze that killed nine people.