Biden set to address plans for economy as pandemic rages

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to outline his plans to revive the nation’s economy in the midst of a global health crisis. It comes as Biden pushes forward with his transition to the White House despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the election results. Biden is scheduled to speak alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday afternoon from Delaware. Before the speech, they will meet virtually with a collection of labor and business leaders. Biden has vowed to spend trillions of dollars to reinvigorate U.S. manufacturing, expand health care coverage and combat climate change, among other priorities. But he says his chief priority remains controlling the pandemic.