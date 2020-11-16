Bach: Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach says Olympic “participants” and fans arriving for next year’s postponed Tokyo Games will be encouraged to be vaccinated to protect the Japanese public. Bach made the statement after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. It was Bach’s first meeting with Suga and his first trip to Japan since the Olympics were postponed almost eight months ago. Next year’s Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23. Bach says “this makes us all very confident that we can have spectators in the Olympic stadia next year and that spectators will enjoy a safe environment.”