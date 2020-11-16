Armenian FM resigns amid turmoil over Nagorno-Karabakh truce

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s foreign minister has submitted his resignation amid political turmoil engulfing the country following a cease-fire deal for Nagorno-Karabakh. The separatist region lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. The Moscow-brokered truce halted the fighting after six weeks, but stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan. It sparked mass protests in Armenia, with opposition parties and their supporters demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s ouster. The foreign minister’s spokeswoman on Monday announced that he resigned, indicating that the political crisis in Armenia is deepening.