After congratulating Biden, France’s Macron sees Trump envoy

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has met with U.S. President Donald Trump’s top diplomat behind closed doors in a potentially uncomfortable encounter only nine days after having congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his election victory. Macron’s office said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo first met with French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the Elysee presidential palace, then met with Macron himself. Neither side said much in advance about Pompeo’s extremely low-profile visit to Paris, the starting point of a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East. No press conference was scheduled. Pompeo has not accepted Trump’s election defeat. Macron has already spoken by phone with Biden to congratulate him.