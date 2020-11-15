Moldova’s presidential runoff sees big Russia-West divide

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovans are voting in the second round of the country’s presidential election. The voters face a clear choice between the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent, Igor Dodon, and his pro-Western challenger, former Prime Minister Maia Sandu. Sandu won the first round on Nov. 1 with a 3.5% lead over Dodon, who has been identified as the preferred candidate by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Dodon and Sandu have been rivals since he narrowly defeated her in the 2016 presidential race.