Fire damages historic mosque on Istanbul’s Bosporus Strait

ISTANBUL (AP) — A historic wooden mosque in Istanbul caught on fire Sunday and Turkish firefighters put out the blaze, working from both land and sea. The Vanikoy Mosque, built in the 17th century during the reign of Ottoman Sultan IV Mehmed, is located on the Asian side of Istanbul along the Bosporus Strait. Istanbul’s Fire Department tweeted the fire had been extinguished and cooling efforts were ongoing. The cause of the fire was not yet determined and the city’s governor said an investigation had been launched.