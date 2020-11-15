BioNTech scientist: Vaccine could halve virus transmission

LONDON (AP) — One of the scientists behind the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer has said he was confident that it could halve the transmission of the virus, resulting in a “dramatic” curb of the virus’ spread. The chief executive of Germany’s BioNTech said Sunday it was “absolutely essential” to have a high vaccination rate before next autumn to ensure a return to normal life next winter. He said: “I’m very confident that transmission between people will be reduced by such a highly effective vaccine. Maybe not 90% but maybe 50%.” Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that interim results showed the vaccine was 90% effective.