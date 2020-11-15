Biden seeks window on vaccine plans as Trump stalls handoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s scientific advisers plan to meet with vaccine makers in coming days even as a stalled presidential transition keeps them out of the loop on government plans to inoculate all Americans against COVID-19. Biden chief of staff Ron Klain says President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept that he lost the election means that the Biden team lacks a clear picture of the groundwork within the government for a mass vaccination campaign that will last the better part of next year. The nation’s pre-eminent infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says it would be better if government scientists could start working with the Biden team.