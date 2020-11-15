Biden advisers to meet vaccine firms as Trump stalls handoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s scientific advisers will meet with vaccine makers in coming days as the presidential transition remains stalled because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that he lost the election. The government’s top infectious disease expert says that delayed handoff to the next administration is especially problematic during a public health crisis. Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN, “Of course it would be better if we could start working with them.” Biden’s outreach to the vaccine manufacturers comes as the coronavirus pandemic in the United States has entered perhaps its most dangerous phase. The seven-day rolling average for new daily cases stood at 145,400 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.