Azerbaijani leader: Christian churches will be protected

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of Azerbaijan is promising that Christian churches will be protected when the strongly Muslim country takes possession of areas formerly controlled by Armenians. President Ilham Aliyev’s office said he made the promise in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is deploying peacekeeping forces in the areas under an deal that ended six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Ethnic Armenian forces had controlled Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories since 1994. Now the deal says Azerbaijan will regain control of the outlying territories as well as holding on to parts of Nagorno-Karabakh that it just seized. The first of the territories, Kalbajar, is being turned over on Sunday.