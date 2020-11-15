Skip to Content

2 states announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M

Michigan has joined Washington and several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat the coronavirus as more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported in the United States.

The most recent million came in less than a week, and as many Americans prepare to observe a Thanksgiving holiday marked by the pandemic. The latest actions also follow grim milestones passed by Texas and California last week as the states each marked more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health experts and officials across the nation are now cautioning people to forego or revise gatherings and holiday travel plans as celebrations approach.

