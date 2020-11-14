President Trump skips Asian summits as China set to expand influence

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — President Donald Trump has skipped summits with his Asian counterparts for the third year in a row, even as rival China is set to expand its influence with a massive free trade deal in the region.

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said Saturday that Trump regrets he was unable to attend an online summit with the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, but stressed the importance of ties with the region.

President Trump attended the ASEAN summit in 2017, but sent only representatives during the last two meetings. O’Brien also represented the President in an East Asia summit that included the ASEAN members as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Russia.