Romania: 7 die in fire at COVID-19 intensive care unit

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian officials say seven people have died in a fire at a hospital intensive care ward where COVID-19 patients received treatment. A county emergency services spokesperson said the fire on Saturday in the city of Piatra Neamt burned two rooms housing 16 ICU patients before it was put out. She says it is believed the people killed “were infected with COVID-19.” The spokesperson says an eighth patient is in serious condition from the fire and a staff member received serious injuries. Piatra Neamt is about 353 kilometers (219 miles) north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest.